Bielsa not expecting contract offer from Marseille

Marcelo Bielsa has denied negotiations have begun between himself and Marseille to extend his contract at the Ligue 1 club.

The Argentine transformed Marseille into title contenders in the first half of the season, but after racing clear at the top of the table they have fallen away and now sit fourth.

Bielsa's future at the Stade Velodrome continues to come under scrutiny, with the 59-year-old suggesting in February that his contract would expire at the end of the season, despite Marseille claiming his deal would run for two years when appointing him.

"I read that I was waiting for a proposal from Marseille and that the ball was in their court," he said. "I never said that.

"The only thing I said was: 'I have not received a proposal from Marseille'.

"It's very different from saying 'I expect an offer from Marseille'.

"I don't and have not received any offers."

Bielsa goes into what could be his final game in charge of the club on Saturday, Marseille facing Bastia needing to win to guarantee a European place next season.