Bielsa plays down Marseille title talk

The Argentine's high-flying side are a point clear of Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table, ahead of Tuesday's trip to Lorient.

Asked why he did not want to talk about the title, Bielsa said it was simply too early.

"No, not superstition," he told a news conference.

"More because football offers so many examples where this has been done and it ended badly. It's hard to talk about hunting the title when there is still 23 games to play."

Laurent Blanc's PSG have been favourites for the title from the outset but they sit second despite being the league's only unbeaten side.

Marseille defender Jeremy Morel said his side's target was to stay at the top and believes his team are playing better than PSG.

"We will not hide. We are first in Ligue 1 and our goal is to stay there," he said.

"The only match of PSG I watched, it was against Marseille.

"From what I read or hear, Paris has not been playing well, but they are still behind us, a small point behind.

"We're playing well. We're taking points as well but we are only one point ahead of Paris.

"We will do the sums at the end of the championship. But for the team, for the fans, it's always better to see a team that plays well."