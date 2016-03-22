Bierhoff to speak to Germany players ahead of England game

Germany's management team will gauge the mood of the players prior to Saturday's international friendly against England following the attacks on Brussels on Tuesday.

Thirty-four people have been killed, according to the latest official figures, after two bombs were detonated at Zaventem Airport and a further device went off at Maelbeek metro station in the Belgian capital.

The atrocities evoke memories of the Paris terror attacks in 2015 in which 130 people were killed and over 350 injured.

On that November night, Germany were playing Les Bleus with the Stade de France in Saint-Denis one of the venues targeted by terrorists. The Germany team spent the night inside the dressing rooms before travelling home the following morning.

Four days later, on November 17, Germany's home game with Netherlands in Hannover was cancelled after police found "concrete evidence" that terrorists intended to set off devices inside the HDI-Arena.

Having so recently experienced such a threat to their personal safety, Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff announced he will speak to the players to ensure they are in the right frame of mind to face Roy Hodgson's men in Berlin.

He told reporters: "It is a difficult situation. Of course we will have to talk about what happened to the team.

"Everybody deals with it differently. But there is no doubt we have to take care of it."