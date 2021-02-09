Big guns kept apart in Nedbank Cup last 16 draw
By Dean Workman
The fixtures for the Nedbank Cup round of 16 was determined at Monday night's draw and saw Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns kept apart.
The Round-of-32 wrapped up on Monday evening as Glad Africa Championship side Cape Town Spurs eliminated top-flight Baroka on penalties at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
The shock of the round undoubtedly came when Kaizer Chiefs were beaten by Richards Bay, while TS Galaxy fell to lower league opposition.
Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC now remain among the favourites although Downs have an easier last-16 fixture as they face second-tier Polokwane City.
Full Draw:
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v Swallows FC
Chippa United v Cape Town City
Pretoria Callies v JDR Stars
Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City
TS Sporting v Richards Bay
Cape Town All Stars v Cape Town Spurs
Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates
Black Leopards v AmaZulu
