Big victories have given Chiefs a winning mentality - Castro

Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro says that recent victories over Orlando Pirates and Wydad Casablanca has helped the Glamour Boys develop a winning mentality that they will look to take into Tuesday's Premier Soccer League clash against Stellenbosch.

The Soweto giants have returned to form in recent weeks beating Pirates 1-0 in their last league game on March 21 before a 1-0 win this last weekend against Wydad where they showed plenty of character to pick up the three points despite finishing the game with nine men.

The win saw Chiefs keep their hopes of reaching the Caf Champions League quarter-finals alive heading into the final group game.

Gavin Hunt’s men will, however, have to quickly turn their attentions back to the league as they host Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday evening and Castro says its important they continue to build on their recent victories.

‘We all know Stellenbosch is a tough team. We need to focus on ourselves and we need to keep the good mentality that we have developed over the last few games,’ Castro told the Chiefs website.

‘It’s going to help us and encourage us for the clash against Stellies. These wins have given us a winning mentality. It’s a positive thing for us to have won these matches, so now we can go into this week’s games with confidence – hopefully, we get the results we want.

‘The next game is another ‘final’, so we have to take it. We have to win the game so we can improve from our last performance. We need to take each and every game with responsibility so we can finish the season in good shape. I am available for the team in case the coach wants to use me. I am ready and eager to go. I want to contribute and give my best.’

Castro has been making his return from injury and after being named on the bench for the last outing against Wydad, he will be hoping to return to the pitch against Stellies.