Bilbao confirm Laporte out for up to four months

Aymeric Laporte has been ruled out for the rest of the season after Athletic Bilbao confirmed he had to undergo surgery after breaking his leg on international duty.

The 21-year-old defender, who is heavily linked to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next season, sustained the injury to his right leg in a tackle while playing for France Under-21s against Scotland on Thursday.

Bilbao revealed he underwent surgery on Tuesday and is set to miss up to four months, ruling him out of the rest of the 2015-16 season.

"The player has been operated on Tuesday 29 March at the IMQ Zorrotzaurre clinic for the injury that occurred last Thursday," a Bilbao statement read.

"It consisted of an osteosynthesis of the fracture of the fibula and has gone smoothly.

"He will remain admitted for 48-72 hrs, after which he will be discharged if there are no complications.

"The estimated period of recovery from such injuries is between three and four months."