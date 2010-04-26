Bilbao frustrated by Osasuna

There was plenty of perspiration but little inspiration at the Reyno de Navarra, with home goalkeeper Ricardo pulling off a last-minute save with his legs from Gaizka Toquero.

Bilbao are eighth on 50 points, two short of sixth-placed Villarreal in the last Europa League qualification slot, with four games left to play.

Leaders Barcelona have 87 points, one ahead of title rivals Real Madrid, after they beat basement side Xerez 3-1 at home on Saturday.

Real needed a late goal from Kaka to defeat 10-man Real Zaragoza at the Romareda.

