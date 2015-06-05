Bilbao slap €50m release clause on Laporte

Athletic Bilbao have extended the contract of defender Aymeric Laporte by another season, slapping a €50million release clause on the Frenchman in the process.

Laporte is now tied to the Basque club until 2019 following a campaign in which he made 49 appearances in all competitions as Bilbao finished seventh in La Liga, ensuring qualification for the UEFA Europa League.

The France Under-21 centre-back had been linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester United.

However, any club looking to try to secure Laporte's services will now have to pay big money to lure him away from San Mames.