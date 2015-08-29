Bilic defends 'park the bus' tactics after Anfield win

Slaven Bilic hailed West Ham's defensive strength after they recorded a first victory at Anfield in 52 years with a resounding 3-0 success over Liverpool.

Goals from Manuel Lanzini, Mark Noble and Diafra Sakho ensured the visitors sealed maximum points, although Bilic's men were aided by some hapless Liverpool defending.

Both sides had a player sent off, Philippe Coutinho and Noble, and Bilic defended his side's defensive approach, as West Ham showed a marked improvement from last weekend's calamitous 4-3 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth.

"We played good, we started well," he told BBC Sport.

"We were well organised and had a plan. The players worked to the plan perfectly. Their movement, concentration and possession was [of the] top level.

"We parked the bus but we didn't put the handbrake on. It was simply great defending when we didn't have the ball."

He added: "It is only three points but it is one of those games that become more than three points.

"It's been 50-odd years and the fans who were lucky enough to be here will tell their kids that they were there for the club.

"It's going to be written in books and all that, but it's also good for the players' confidence and for everybody and we're going to enjoy the night, to be fair.

"We didn't nick it, we did it in style.

"They had their moments, but very few, because we were very mature and we did exactly what our plan was for 90 per cent of the time."