Bilic eyes 'grand slam' of big club scalps

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is targeting a sweep of scalps against the Premier League's giants as his team prepare to face Manchester United.

West Ham head to Old Trafford on Saturday, having already beaten Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool this season.

Leeds United (1995) and Aston Villa (1993) are the only two teams in the Premier League era to defeat the 'big five' in a campaign.

Speaking ahead of West Ham's trip to Manchester, Bilic said: "The pressure is there, but not because of the wins we have made so far. But just because we want to win the game.

"It comes with the territory. We didn't win in the last four games. So we feel the pressure in a positive way.

"It is Manchester United away and they have not lost a game at home. They are not giving you a lot of chances."

West Ham will be without forward Diafra Sakho, who is set to miss up to eight weeks due to a thigh injury.