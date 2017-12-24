Bilic ready for management return amid Swansea, Middlesbrough rumours

Former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says he is ready to return to management, amid links with Swansea City and Middlesbrough.

The former Croatia international was sacked by the Hammers in November and has yet to find a position with a new club.

The 49-year-old has been linked with the vacant post at Swansea, who dismissed Paul Clement on December 20, as well as Championship club Middlesbrough.

Bilic reavaled he has had a number of offers and would relish the chance to take on a new role "if something really good" is proposed.

"Many people are calling from here or abroad. A lot of people are calling and I am weighing up the options," he told Sky Sports.

"I am resting now, I have been in a job 12 years, day in, day out, and it's always there, even in summer breaks, so I needed a rest and I am enjoying that at the moment and enjoying 'boring' stuff and spending time with family and friends.

"I know my position on the map of managers or coaches and know I can maybe wait a little. But I know I am not one of the biggest ones who can switch off their phone for a year and then say now I'm back, so if something really good comes up I will consider it. I already miss it a bit. It's in your veins, but I also need a rest."

1.33 - Slaven Bilic had the best points-per-game ratio of any permanent West Ham manager in the . Undeserved? November 6, 2017

Bilic would like another role in the Premier League, but says he has no concerns about working away from England once more.

"I like it here, I was here as a player and a manager and I don't feel a strange here and there is no language barrier," said the former Besiktas head coach.

"This is the place to be, but it doesn't have to be, so it depends more on the club or the project. If a good project and good club comes from another country then I would probably do that."

But Bilic, who was Croatia boss between 2006 and 2012, would prefer not to return to the international scene just yet.

"I was there for six years plus two at Under-21 level in Croatia," he said. "I enjoyed it big time. I was manager of my country and there's no bigger honour than that, and responsibility and pressure, of course, so that helped me a lot and I was doing that when I was really young.

"Never say never, but I am enjoying working on a daily basis, to be fair, as a club manager."