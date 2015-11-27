Bilic urges reaction from 'angry' West Ham

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has urged his side to use the anger from their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham in their bid to bounce back against West Brom at Upton Park.

Following a promising start to the campaign, Bilic's men were taken apart by their London neighbours at White Hart Lane last time out and have now taken just one point from their last three Premier League outings.

As they prepare to welcome Tony Pulis' West Brom on Sunday, Bilic has demanded a reaction from his squad.

"In the last three games we have got only one point and that is not what we want," he told a news conference on Friday.

"We have a home game now and our plan is to try to win.

"The players, like the whole staff, were hugely disappointed after the game on Sunday and angry with the way we played.

"It was only us who was to blame, and we knew that straight after the game. We will do everything we can to bounce back on Sunday."

Midfielder Alex Song made his first appearance of the season at White Hart Lane last weekend, following an ankle problem, while Bilic could also welcome back Pedro Obiang on Sunday after a month-long absence due to a thigh injury.

Obiang had impressed in his eight appearances following a move from Sampdoria and Bilic is eager to welcome the pair back, especially given Mark Noble's suspension this weekend.

"Alex Song had a long time out, and now we have two players coming back - him and Pedro Obiang," the Croatian continued.

"Pedro is back in training and looks good. Alex played 10 minutes against Spurs and he looks good in training too.

"His break was much longer than Pedro's so his situation is slightly different. Probably one of them will play because we are without our captain Mark Noble."