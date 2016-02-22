Bilic wants poetry lessons to describe Payet brilliance

Slaven Bilic is concerned he does not have the required vocabulary to properly describe the importance of Dimitri Payet to his West Ham team.

The West Ham manager was lost for words after he watched his side thrash Championship outfit Blackburn 5-1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup, particularly in relation to the Frenchman's performance.

Bilic said Payet was as good, if not better, than Real Madrid star and compatriot Luka Modric, who he coached during his tenure as Croatia boss.

"I have to get poetry lessons to describe his importance to us," Bilic said.

"I haven't seen better players than that. He is also doing the dirty work and on the ball he is up there with Luka Modric from the players I have trained so far."

"Dimitri is one of the best I have trained and every week I want these questions about him to continue, but it is hard to be surprised."

Payet scored two in the rout and set up another as he helped West Ham to an FA Cup quarter-final, in which they will travel to either Manchester United or Shrewsbury Town.