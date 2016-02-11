Bilic: West Ham close to Payet deal

Slaven Bilic has confirmed talks between West Ham and attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet are progressing well and a new deal is close.

After reports last week that Payet's agent was demanding a sizeable wage increase for his client, West Ham began discussions to keep the 28-year-old at Upton Park.

Payet only moved to the Premier League from Marseille in June - when he signed a five-year contract - and has shone with six goals and four assists in 18 league appearances.

"I think we are very close to Dimitri signing a new contract," Bilic told a media conference. "Both parties have the same intention and that is to stay at West Ham, and I hope it is going to be done.

"Of course if you are playing like he is playing many clubs are showing interest, but will do everything we can to keep him with us.

"Yes every player has a price, but the good thing is that he is happy, we are more than happy with him.

"I hope and think will stay with us for a long, long time."