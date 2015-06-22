Bilic's West Ham reign to start at Lusitans
West Ham will start their UEFA Europa League campaign with a trip to Lusitans of Andorra.
Slaven Bilic will take charge of his first competitive West Ham game against Andorran side Lusitans in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.
Former Besiktas boss Bilic was confirmed as Sam Allardyce's successor earlier this month and will lead West Ham into Europe after the club secured its place via the Fair Play League.
When the draw took place in Nyon on Monday, West Ham were handed a first-leg trip to Andorra on July 2, with the return leg at Upton Park a week later.
Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles also secured their place via the Fair Play ranking and will face Hungarian outfit Ferencvarosi, while former UEFA Cup semi-finalists Brondby take on Juvenes-Dogana of San Marino.
The Scottish pair of Aberdeen and St Johnstone will meet Shkendija and Alashkert respectively, with the likes of Trabzonspor, Copenhagen and PAOK coming in at the second qualifying round.
First qualifying round
Vikingur Reykjavik v Koper
Newtown AFC v Valletta
Glenavon v Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Runavik v Linfield
Atlantas v Bereo 1916
Spartaks Jurmala v Buducnost Podgorica
Progres Niederkorn v Shamrock Rovers
Cork City v KR Reykjavik
University College Dublin v F91 Dudelange
Sheriff v Odds Ballklubb
Dinamo Tbilisi v Gabala
Differdange 03 v Bala Town
Brondby v Juvenes-Dogana
Debreceni v Sut Jeska
Crvena Zvezda v Kairat Almaty
Aktobe v Nomme Kalju
Go Ahead Eagles v Ferencvarosi
Domzale v Cukaricki
Kukesi v Torpedo Zhodino
Renova v Dacia Chisinau
Shkendija v Aberdeen
MTK Budapest v Vojvodina
Ordabasy Shykment v Beitar Jerusalem
Flora Tallinn v Rabotnicki
Dinamo Batumi v AC Omonia
Trakai v HB Torshavn
Glentoran v MSK Zilina
Alashkert v Saint Johnstone
Olimpic Sarajevo v Spartak Trnava
Vikingur v Rosenborg BK
Skonto v Saint Patrick's
Balzan v FK Zeljeznicar
Sant Julia v Randers
Kruoja v Jagiellonia Bialystok
KF Laci v Inter Baki
Partizani v Stromsgodset
Jelgava v Litex Lovech
Lusitans v West Ham
Seinajoen Jalkapallokerho v FH
Lahti v Elfsborg
Sillamae Kalev v Hadjuk Split
Saxan v Apollon Limassol
Shirak v Zrinjski Mostar
VPS Vaasa v AIK
Mladost Podgorica v Neftci PFK
Celje v Slask
La Fiorita v Vaduz
Birkirkara v Ulisses
Broughton v NK Lokomotiva
Botosani v Tskhinvali
Europa v Slovan Bratislava
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.