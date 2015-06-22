Bilic's West Ham reign to start at Lusitans

Slaven Bilic will take charge of his first competitive West Ham game against Andorran side Lusitans in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Former Besiktas boss Bilic was confirmed as Sam Allardyce's successor earlier this month and will lead West Ham into Europe after the club secured its place via the Fair Play League.

When the draw took place in Nyon on Monday, West Ham were handed a first-leg trip to Andorra on July 2, with the return leg at Upton Park a week later.

Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles also secured their place via the Fair Play ranking and will face Hungarian outfit Ferencvarosi, while former UEFA Cup semi-finalists Brondby take on Juvenes-Dogana of San Marino.

The Scottish pair of Aberdeen and St Johnstone will meet Shkendija and Alashkert respectively, with the likes of Trabzonspor, Copenhagen and PAOK coming in at the second qualifying round.

First qualifying round

Vikingur Reykjavik v Koper

Newtown AFC v Valletta

Glenavon v Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Runavik v Linfield

Atlantas v Bereo 1916

Spartaks Jurmala v Buducnost Podgorica

Progres Niederkorn v Shamrock Rovers

Cork City v KR Reykjavik

University College Dublin v F91 Dudelange

Sheriff v Odds Ballklubb

Dinamo Tbilisi v Gabala

Differdange 03 v Bala Town

Brondby v Juvenes-Dogana

Debreceni v Sut Jeska

Crvena Zvezda v Kairat Almaty

Aktobe v Nomme Kalju

Go Ahead Eagles v Ferencvarosi

Domzale v Cukaricki

Kukesi v Torpedo Zhodino

Renova v Dacia Chisinau

Shkendija v Aberdeen

MTK Budapest v Vojvodina

Ordabasy Shykment v Beitar Jerusalem

Flora Tallinn v Rabotnicki

Dinamo Batumi v AC Omonia

Trakai v HB Torshavn

Glentoran v MSK Zilina

Alashkert v Saint Johnstone

Olimpic Sarajevo v Spartak Trnava

Vikingur v Rosenborg BK

Skonto v Saint Patrick's

Balzan v FK Zeljeznicar

Sant Julia v Randers

Kruoja v Jagiellonia Bialystok

KF Laci v Inter Baki

Partizani v Stromsgodset

Jelgava v Litex Lovech

Lusitans v West Ham

Seinajoen Jalkapallokerho v FH

Lahti v Elfsborg

Sillamae Kalev v Hadjuk Split

Saxan v Apollon Limassol

Shirak v Zrinjski Mostar

VPS Vaasa v AIK

Mladost Podgorica v Neftci PFK

Celje v Slask

La Fiorita v Vaduz

Birkirkara v Ulisses

Broughton v NK Lokomotiva

Botosani v Tskhinvali

Europa v Slovan Bratislava