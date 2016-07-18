Birighitti jets in to join Swansea

Swansea City have completed the signing of Australian goalkeeper Mark Birighitti on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old - swapping New South Wales for south Wales following the expiry of his Newcastle Jets contract - arrives at the Liberty Stadium on a two-year deal.

Birighitti, who has one international cap to his name, joins Kristoffer Nordfeldt and Gerhard Tremmel in providing competition to first-choice keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

"Before coming here I knew there would be strong competition at the club," he told the club's official website. "Kristoffer is a very good goalkeeper and Gerhard is too.

"Watching the Euros back home in Australia, I saw Lukasz have a fantastic tournament [for Poland]. He was probably one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament.

"But my plan is to take each training session as they come and try to be better than them. I have to make sure when the opportunity comes that I take the opportunity with both hands and don't look back."

Birighitti, who kept four clean sheets in 26 appearances for the Jets last season, previously spent six months on loan at Varese, where Gabriele Ambrosetti - currently on the Swansea coaching staff - served as sporting director.