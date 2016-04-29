Birmingham City 2 Middlesbrough 2: Karanka's men left to rue Davis volley

Middlesbrough will seal a return to the Premier League with victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day after edging back to the top of the Championship following a 2-2 draw at Birmingham City.

In a pulsating encounter at St Andrew's, Boro fell behind when Stephen Gleeson unleashed a 33rd-minute shot that goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos will feel he should have kept out.

But Boro battled back as Jordan Rhodes equalised, punishing a clanger from goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, before his unselfish header across goal allowed Gaston Ramirez to nod home from close range just prior to the hour.

A fine volley from David Davis hauled the two sides level with 18 minutes to play and set up a fascinating finish.

Daniel Ayala had an effort controversially ruled out for offside and Grant Leadbitter rattled the crossbar as Boro went in search of a winner that failed to materialise.

However, the draw was enough to lift Aitor Karanka's men one point clear of Burnley and ensure their automatic promotion hopes remain in their own hands as Boro prepare to play host to third-placed Brighton in the last match of the season.

Only goal difference separated the trio of sides prior to Friday's game, with all eyes on now on Burnley and Brighton's Monday games against QPR and Derby County respectively.