Blackburn sack Bowyer as manager

Blackburn Rovers have sacked manager Gary Bowyer after a poor start to the Championship season.

Bowyer, who was appointed as boss at Ewood Park on a permanent basis in May 2013, guided Rovers to just three wins in 16 league games this term, leaving them in 16th place.

Assistant Terry McPhillips and coaches Craig Short, Tony Grant and John Keeley have also been dismissed.

A Blackburn club statement read: "The owners felt that, following a disappointing start to the season, they have to act in order to give the club the best chance of success in the remainder of the campaign.

"The owners wish to place on record their sincere gratitude for the hard work and determination Gary has given the club, both in his capacity as manager and previously as Under-21 coach and within the academy, in particular during the difficult period following relegation from the Premier League.

"Rovers' owners and board of directors will begin the search immediately to appoint a new manager."

Bowyer's final match in charge saw Blackburn draw 1-1 at home to Brentford on Saturday.