Blackpool fined for fielding weakened team

Manager Ian Holloway made 10 changes to the side held 2-2 at home to Everton the previous week. Villa won 3-2 thanks to a last-minute goal by defender James Collins.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were given a suspended 25,000 pounds fine in February for a similar offence after manager Mick McCarthy rested 10 first team players against Manchester United.

Blackpool, who have exceeded expectations in their first season in the Premier League and are a respectable 12th in the standings, have 14 days to appeal.

The club's acting chief executive Karl Oyston, who will wait until after the transfer window closes on Monday to decide if Blackpool will lodge an appeal, played down manager Ian Holloway's initial threat to resign if the club were punished.

"He is obviously disappointed and upset by it, but there is absolutely no question that I would accept his resignation," he told Sky Sports News after speaking to Holloway.

"I will do everything in my power to stop Ian going anywhere. He has been a breath of fresh air, not just for Blackpool, but for the whole Premier League."

"He has obviously done wonderful things in his time at Blackpool and it would be ridiculous for Ian, on a point of principle, however strongly we both feel, to suffer any kind of personal loss.

"I will do everything neccesary to keep him here and have no doubt I'll be successful in that."