Blackpool - Huddersfield game will not be finished

The Football League have confirmed that Blackpool's final game of the Championship season will not be replayed after a pitch invasion forced it to be abandoned.

Farcical scenes at Bloomfield Road saw the hosts' fans charge onto the pitch during the season-ending fixture against Huddersfield Town with the scores at 0-0.

Blackpool had long been consigned to the drop following a season that has been dominated by the supporters' stormy relationship with chairman Karl Oyston.

The supporters also set off flares, with police and stewards in attendance. Attempts to persuade the disgruntled fans to leave the field fells on deaf ears and referee Mick Russell had little option but to abandon the fixture after a delay of well over an hour.

A Football League statement confirmed: "Having considered all of the relevant matters, it was felt that that asking the two clubs to play the match again would serve no justifiable purpose given the nature of Saturday's events and seeing as its result has no bearing on promotion or relegation issues."