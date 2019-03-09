Blackpool snatch late draw as fans return following Oyston departure

Blackpool snatched an equaliser in the last minute of added time to claim a 2-2 draw against Southend on the day that thousands of Seasiders supporters ended their near four-year boycott of Bloomfield Road.

It was a sell-out home crowd and a carnival atmosphere for the first home match after the removal of controversial long-term owner Owen Oyston from the club last month.

But Southend took the lead after 20 minutes when Sam Mantom’s corner was headed in by Rob Kiernan – on his first appearance since August 2017 after long-term injury.

The Blackpool fans were undeterred and erupted after 27 minutes as Liam Feeney slipped in Armand Gnanduillet, who lashed into the roof of the net to equalise.

Southend, however, proved clinical from set pieces, reclaiming the lead three minutes after the break as Mantom’s corner was flicked into the far corner by Michael Turner.

But Blackpool snatched a point in the fifth added minute as Taylor Moore deflected the ball into his own net to spark wild celebrations as a number of fans ran onto the pitch.