Blackpool start investigation after video of steward hitting fan appears online

Blackpool are conducting an investigation after a video of a steward appearing to punch a fan was posted on social media.

The incident occurred at Blackpool’s Leasing.com Trophy game against Scunthorpe at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night.

The short clip shows a hooded man attempting to barge through stewards dressed in yellow vests and orange jackets. As he is pushed back, one steward appears to punch him in the side of the head.

Blackpool have responded by issuing a statement saying they are looking into what happened.

“Blackpool Football Club is aware of an incident that occurred on the concourse at last night’s game against Scunthorpe United and is taking the matter very seriously,” said the statement.

“An investigation into the incident is now under way and the club will provide a further update in due course.”