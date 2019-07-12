Blair Alston excited about playing under Hamilton boss Brian Rice

Blair Alston is excited about the prospect of playing under Hamilton head coach Brian Rice.

The midfielder moved to Accies from St Johnstone this summer and begins his competitive career against Queen’s Park in the Betfred Cup on Saturday.

The 27-year-old said: “The manager was a big factor. He was the main reason I wanted to come here. He knows how he wants to play and that put confidence in me.

“You knew when you played Hamilton you were going to get a tough game and have to scrap for everything.

“That’s always going to remain and has remained but – since the gaffer took over – there is a freedom about them, it’s not just defend at all costs and nick a goal.

“We want to try and make things happen and create chances. We will find out how easy or difficult that’s going to be but at the moment, we are enjoying trying to play football.

“He wants me to affect the game in the final third. I want to chip in with goals and make things happen, and that’s what fans want to see as well.

“Hopefully we can do it this season.”