Blair Henderson nets winner as Edinburgh City beat Airdrie
By PA Staff
Blair Henderson’s early header ended Airdrie’s hopes of Betfred Cup progress as Edinburgh City won 1-0 in Lanarkshire.
Henderson headed the only goal in the fifth minute when he met Sam Newman’s cross.
Thomas Robert missed some first-half chances for the hosts and came close to a second-half equaliser with a spectacular volley.
Airdrie could not convert a series of late chances as they remained on three points ahead of their trip to face Group H leaders Livingston on Saturday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.