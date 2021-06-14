Blair Spittal excited for future at Ross County after signing new one-year deal

Blair Spittal has expressed his excitement about Ross County’s new era after signing a fresh one-year contract.

The former Dundee United and Partick Thistle midfielder fought his way into the team under John Hughes after being loaned back to the Jags early last season.

His form encouraged new boss Malky Mackay to offer him a new deal.

The 25-year-old told the club’s website: “I am happy to be here for the next year. I ended the second half of the season strongly and want to build on that.

“It’s an exciting time for the club with the new manager coming in and I look forward to working with Malky and his team and seeing what we can achieve here next season.”

Mackay added: “Blair is a player that ended last season really well. He helped the club retain its Premiership status and I am delighted to have him here for our new campaign.

“Blair is a player that has shown during his career how much potential he has, and we will look to keep nurturing and developing him.”