Blanc backs Di Maria for further PSG improvement

Laurent Blanc believes there is more to come from Angel di Maria at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentina star moved to the French capital in August following a fruitless year as a British-record buy for Manchester United.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has nine goals in 21 appearances across all competitions for the runaway Ligue 1 leaders.

Despite flashes of dazzling form of late, Di Maria is yet to scale the heights of his celebrated time at Real Madrid.

This does not greatly concern Blanc, who explained that the player is still acclimatising to Parisian life.

"I think he can bring more," he told a news conference. "When you have a new foreign player who arrives in a country he does not know, it's not that easy.

"He has adapted well. I think the city of Paris and the French mentality suit him. That is certainly what he told me.

"He is a boy who will feel more at ease when he masters the language, on and off the field."