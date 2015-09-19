Blanc bemoans inefficient PSG

Laurent Blanc rued Paris Saint-Germain's profligacy in front of goal in the wake of their 1-1 Ligue 1 draw with Reims on Saturday.

The reigning champions missed a number of chances to open the scoring and even fell 1-0 behind with seven minutes to play via Theoson Siebatcheu.

Edinson Cavani immediately restored parity, but PSG failed to add another goal as they had to settle for a draw, much to the disappointment of Blanc.

"All that was missing was one more goal," said the PSG coach.

"We should have been more efficient, because we created plenty of dangerous situations. But it was not meant to be. In the end, we could also have lost this match.

"We dominated proceedings, but I think our finishing was not good enough and we kept Reims' hopes alive. We kept them in the game and only have ourselves to blame.

"This was matchday six and we are still undefeated, despite the fact that we have played four away games.

"We are not happy with this draw, but we have to accept it."