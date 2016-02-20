Blanc calms Di Maria and Verratti injury fears

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc delivered a positive update on the fitness of Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti after both were withdrawn in Saturday's 4-1 win over Reims.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in imperious form at the Parc des Princes, scoring two and setting up another pair as PSG moved to within 10 points of a fourth-consecutive Ligue 1 title with 11 games to play.

The win was not without its concerns, however.

Kevin Trapp was shaky in goal throughout, while Blanc was forced to withdraw Di Maria and Verratti before the second half.

When asked to update on the midfield pair's condition, Blanc told Canal Plus: "Nothing bad, but there is risk in playing these matches four days after a Champions League game.

"It has used up a lot of energy, even for you [television reporter] I think! There is always a decompression three or four days afterwards.

"Di Maria has a small muscular issue and Marco an inflammation which is not very serious either.

"These are small problems which we will need to be careful with, but they are nothing serious."

Edinson Cavani was a constant menace from the left flank, backing up his match-winning strike against Chelsea in midweek.

The Uruguayan has often cut an unhappy figure as he plays second fiddle to Ibrahimovic in attack, but Blanc would not promise the former Napoli man any preferential treatment on the back of his revival in form.

"It is our role in the technical staff to continue to trust everyone, be they defenders, midfielders or attackers," Blanc added.

"But, as I always say, even if it gives confidence to the whole group when we are 22 or 23, there are still only 11 that will play.

"It's always the same problem."