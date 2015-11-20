Blanc confirms contract talks with PSG
Despite rumours linking Jose Mourinho with the club, Laurent Blanc says he is in talks to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract.
Laurent Blanc has confirmed that talks are ongoing over an extension to his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
The former France international's existing deal is set to expire in the close season and speculation has linked both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola with a possible move to Parc des Princes.
But Blanc, who has won eight trophies in his time as head coach of the Ligue 1 leaders, says discussions are well under way over a new contract.
"We are talking with the club to extend the contract," he said on Friday. "As long as it's not done, we're in discussion. It's not a bad thing, I think."
The 50-year-old led PSG to the domestic treble last season and is among the nominees for FIFA's Coach of the Year Award in January.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.