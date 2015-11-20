Blanc confirms contract talks with PSG

Laurent Blanc has confirmed that talks are ongoing over an extension to his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The former France international's existing deal is set to expire in the close season and speculation has linked both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola with a possible move to Parc des Princes.

But Blanc, who has won eight trophies in his time as head coach of the Ligue 1 leaders, says discussions are well under way over a new contract.

"We are talking with the club to extend the contract," he said on Friday. "As long as it's not done, we're in discussion. It's not a bad thing, I think."

The 50-year-old led PSG to the domestic treble last season and is among the nominees for FIFA's Coach of the Year Award in January.