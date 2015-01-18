Blanc demands more from PSG after Evian win

Laurent Blanc believes there is still plenty of room for improvement from PSG after his laboured to a 4-2 win over struggling Evian on Sunday.

PSG - who gave up a two-goal advantage to lose 4-2 at Bastia last week - went behind through Cedric Barbosa's early strike at Parc des Princes, but led 2-1 at half-time thanks to David Luiz and Marco Veratti.

Evian restored parity just after the hour when Gregory van der Wiel turned into his own net, before Javie Pastore and returning substitute Edinson Cavani rounded off a win that keeps PSG within four points of Ligue 1 leaders Lyon.

And while delighted to have got the victory, coach Blanc said he was unhappy at how his team could not kill the game off sooner.

"We are happy with the three points. This is paramount. But our behaviour is something we have to find a solution for," he told Al Jazeera.

"In this area, we have room for improvement. If we are not constant in this field, we cannot achieve what we want.

"By having this behaviour with intermittent concentration, it will not be enough against the big teams.

"It takes work to be ready in very big games. We cannot consider any game to be a small match."