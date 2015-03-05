Blanc dismisses talk off PSG treble triumph

Blanc's men eased into the last four at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday with goals from David Luiz and Edinson Cavani.

The result keeps the capital club on course for an unprecedented treble.

PSG are just a point behind leaders Lyon at the top of Ligue 1 and are already in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue.

A last 16 second-leg clash with Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League is also on the horizon next week, but Blanc is refusing to think about PSG's potential haul of silverware.

"Stories about the treble I will leave to others," Blanc said.

"For the moment the only certainty is that we are in the Coupe de la Ligue final.

"We are not in the French Cup final, we are a long way from being crowned champions and we are not yet qualified for the Champions League.

"As regards the Chelsea match next week we have a tough game against Lens to come this weekend and one we must win."