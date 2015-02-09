Blanc encouraged by PSG's score draw with Lyon

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the hero for PSG in Lyon, converting a spot-kick at the second attempt with 21 minutes remaining to keep the French champions within two points of Lyon.

Lyon appeared destined for all three points after Clinton N'Jie put Lyon ahead just past the half-hour mark but Ibrahimovic came to PSG's rescue, extending the capital club's unbeaten streak in all competitions to eight matches.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Blanc acknowledged while the result was frustrating, there were still plenty of positives to take out of the match having avoided defeat.

"When we are not satisfied with a result, of course we are frustrated," the Frenchman said.

"Our first half was quite good, but we lacked bite in attack. In the second half, it was much better. The Lyon 'keeper made a number of saves. We tried hard to win, but [Anthony] Lopes was excellent this evening.

"We could have earned more than a point, but without the penalty, we could have lost as well.

"We need to continue in this manner, because in terms of our football, it was very encouraging. All the same, we need to be more determined to hurt our opponents."