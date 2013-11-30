Blanc eyes midfield addition in January

The Ligue 1 champions have been strongly linked with a move for France and Juventus prodigy Paul Pogba, although the Italian club have insisted the 20-year-old is not for sale.

Blanc remains content with his squad at the Parc des Princes though, and does not expect a deluge of signings once the market reopens.

"I am very happy with my squad and I want to keep it the way it is," he said.

"It's not too big, but there is a lot of quality. The competition for places is very healthy and gets the best out of the squad.

"We may perhaps add another element in midfield. But if I keep the same squad, I'll be very happy."

PSG are unbeaten in their last 26 competitive outings, and sit four points clear of second-placed Lille at the top of Ligue 1 ahead of Sunday's home clash with Lyon.

But Blanc remains wary of complacency setting into his side and believes remaining ahead will be a challenge.

The 48-year-old added: "We are currently playing better than our opponents, but there's no such thing as an easy match, even if the score suggests otherwise.

"We beat Reims 3-0, but it wasn't an easy match. We cannot afford to drop our guard.

"Our opponents are always very motivated against us, at home or away. If we are not at 100 per cent, they can cause us some problems."