Blanc hails 'born competitor' Ibrahimovic

PSG extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 25 matches as they eased to a comfortable victory at the Stade Auguste Delaune, against the last team to beat the defending champions in the top flight.

And it was Ibrahimovic who capped off a fine performance from Blanc's side, the Sweden international capitalising on an error from Reims goalkeeper Kossi Agassa in the 90th minute after Lucas Moura and Jeremy Menez had put the visitors in command.

Ibrahimovic, who also set up Moura for PSG's opener, experienced disappointment in midweek as Sweden lost their FIFA World Cup play-off to Portugal, despite a double from the striker in the second leg.

Blanc was not surprised by Ibrahimovic's reaction to that failure, praising the 32-year-old for his competitiveness.

"You (the media) assumed Ibra would be affected," Blanc said.

"This is a born competitor, when he finds the competition, he is there, he wants to win, he wants to score and he does it at the end."

PSG's title rivals Lille and Monaco have both failed to win at Reims this season but, although the capital club came through this test, Blanc does not believe his side are invincible.

"We came here with ambition and we have been able to dominate Reims," he added.

"People watch Paris hoping we lose. It will happen, but we will try to ensure it comes as late as possible.

"There are periods when you sense that the players have mastered everything individually and are a collective force that can overcome any test.

"It is a period that must be appreciated as a coach because there are others when it doesn't work and you can't win."