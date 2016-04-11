Blanc hoping for 'miracle' on Verratti injury

Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc claims it would take "a miracle" for Marco Verratti to be fit to face Manchester City.

The Italy international has been sidelined since late February with a groin problem but was surprisingly included in the squad for the Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Blanc says he wanted all his players to be present for the game, which is finely poised after the 2-2 draw in France, but suggested that Verratti is unlikely to be involved.

"Verratti is here because we decided to take the whole group. We want to have everyone involved," he said.

"For Marco, we'll wait until tomorrow to see if there is a miracle."

PSG are already missing midfielder Blaise Matuidi for Tuesday's game, with the France international suspended. Both he and David Luiz also travelled to Manchester despite having to sit out the game.