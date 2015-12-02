Blanc impressed by stoic Angers

Angers held Paris Saint-Germain to a goalless draw on Tuesday, impressing Laurent Blanc with their defensive tactics.

The Ligue 1 leaders were unable to secure a 10th consecutive win in the top flight despite enjoying over 70 per cent of the possession at the Stade Jean-Bouin.

PSG had scored in 26 successive league fixtures beforehand and coach Blanc paid credit to the hosts' stoic display.

"It really wasn't easy to play," he said. "If you put 10 opposition players in their own half of the field, if they are well-organised and disciplined and pushed on by the home fans and are physically strong, I can tell you, it's not easy to score goals," Blanc said.

"We had chances, but unfortunately we didn't score. If we had scored early, it would have been a very different match.

"But we also have to pay tribute to this Angers side. We're always talking about Paris Saint-Germain, but this time an opponent managed to do exactly what they set out to do: defend well and have two or three good chances on the counter. Well played."

Kevin Trapp echoed his Blanc's sentiments, adding: "It wasn't easy, but we knew before the game that it wasn't going to be. We did everything we could to win.

"At the end of the day, you have to admit that Angers played well."

PSG hold a 14-point advantage over second-placed Caen, who travel to Monaco on Wednesday for their game in hand.