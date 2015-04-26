Blanc: PSG have moved on

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc believes his players proved they had put their UEFA Champions League exit behind them on Saturday.

Ezequiel Lavezzi netted a hat-trick as the Ligue 1 leaders thrashed Lille 6-1 at the Parc des Princes, just days after being eliminated by Barcelona in European competition.

Blanc said his team had shown they were over their Champions League exit, congratulating them for their performance.

"It was very important to show tonight that we had overcome the Champions League elimination. We did that," he said.

"It's the sprint finish now, and we need to win as many matches as possible, especially at home.

"We were very wary of this Lille side, but scoring two goals inside the opening five minutes did us the world of good. Congratulations to my players for their match."

Blanc's men are three points clear of Lyon, who travel to Reims on Sunday looking to reclaim top spot.