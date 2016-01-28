Blanc: PSG mentality 'exemplary'

Laurent Blanc described Paris Saint-Germain’s mentality as "exemplary" as they sealed their place in the Coupe de la League final with a 2-0 win over Toulouse on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 champions will now face Lille in the decider at Stade de France in April after goals from Angel di Maria and Ezequiel Lavezzi led PSG past the relegation contenders.

The former France coach hailed his players’ performance, whilst downplaying reports Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is eager to leave the French capital.

"It was an exemplary mentality, the team made ​​a good match. Whichever team I select, the players want to win matches. That's good," he told L’Equipe.

"Why I would I talk about Edinson Cavani? The team played well."

Brazil defender David Luiz limped off the field with a knee complaint at the end of the match following contact with Aleksandar Pesic.

However, Blanc told reporters the former Chelsea player’s injury was not too damaging.

"The injury to David Luiz is not very serious but we will wait until tomorrow to see this. It was not swollen … he set [his] foot on the ground," he said.

"I congratulate David Luiz. He played [in] almost every recent match. He played his role perfectly."

Blanc has also questioned the refusal of Lille coach Frederic Antonetti to shift their league clash on Saturday February 13.

The PSG boss had requested the match be moved, in order to favour their preparations for the Champions League round-of-16 tie with Premier League champions Chelsea scheduled for just three days later.

"Antonetti [has his] reasons. Instances [like this] should have three or four people, a council, which can make such decisions without asking for the opinions of the involved parties, because at least one of them systematically refuses to change," Blanc said.

"The French authorities believe that a club cannot qualify for the eighth [last-16], quarter-finals or semi-finals of the Champions League.

"It is also funny to play a semi-final League Cup final in January and (the final) in April. Another anomaly of the calendar."