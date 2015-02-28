Blanc: PSG prepared for confident Monaco

Monaco produced a fine performance to pull of a shock result in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

That victory has only increased the hype surrounding the double header between PSG and the principality club, who meet on Sunday in the league at the Stade Louis II before facing off in the Coupe de France at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

"Against Arsenal, Monaco was very solid and played on the counter at incredible speed," Blanc said. "They are physically impressive.

"Monaco is full of confidence. They are very good. But we are very well prepared."

Yohan Cabaye (groin) and Thiago Motta (calf) remain on the sidelines for PSG, leaving Blanc to consider whether to again deploy David Luiz in midfield as he did against Chelsea in last week's Champions League clash.

"Cabaye and Thiago Motta will be absent in Monaco," Blanc added. "We have no specific date for their return.

"We'll see if David Luiz will play in the defence or in the middle."