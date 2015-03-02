Blanc questions rivals' mental strength

With both Lyon and Marseille having lost over the weekend, Blanc underlined how his team was the only member of Ligue 1's top three to pick up a point, although he conceded PSG should have won at the Stade Louis II.

PSG extended their unbeaten run in the league to seven games, although with eight shots to four in Monaco, Blanc's men wasted a number of opportunities to claim top spot in Ligue 1.

The reigning champions moved to 53 points, one behind leaders Lyon, who lost 2-1 at Lille on Saturday, while third-placed Marseille (50) gave up a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Caen on Friday.

"I can see that of the top three teams, only Paris picked up a point this weekend," Blanc said.

"Given the way we played, a point isn't enough but the work we did this week will hold us in good stead in the future."

Sunday's result was PSG's third draw in four games and Blanc was frustrated by his side's inability to grind out victories.

In a tight contest, Edinson Cavani forced a sharp save from Danijel Subasic in the first half, while Ezequiel Lavezzi poked the ball wide from directly in front, before Javier Pastore shot tamely straight at Monaco's goalkeeper after the break and chipped an effort the wrong side of the post.

"We played quite well. But in football, you have to take your chances to score goals," the 49-year-old said.

"We are working on it but I hope we continue to create as many chances in the future."