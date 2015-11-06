Blanc regrets Coman departure

Laurent Blanc has admitted he was disappointed to see Kingsley Coman swap Paris Saint-Germain for Juventus.

Coman came through the PSG youth ranks but moved to Juve in 2014 after his contract at Parc des Princes expired.

The 19-year-old has since moved on to Bayern Munich - initially on loan with a view to a permanent transfer - and earned a call-up to Didier Deschamps' latest France squad having scored twice and assisted two further goals in six Bundesliga appearances.

It was a departure the PSG coach rues, but he wished Coman all the best for his career.

"He had qualities, potential. I regretted that he left Paris," Blanc said.

"He played five matches with Juventus – had he stayed at PSG last year he would have done the same. He wanted to try the experience of Juventus – it worked moderately.

"He went to Bayern and now he is in the France team. I want him to do the best for his club and have a great international career."

The Ligue 1 leaders welcome Toulouse this weekend, and Blanc confirmed a trio of absentees.

"We have three absences - [Marco] Verratti, [Javier] Pastore and Marquinhos," he added.

"Pastore has been with us for three days but he is not well enough to face Toulouse on Saturday. We have a lot of injuries but will play with the usual ambition."

However, despite his error enabling Nacho to score in PSG's 1-0 defeat at Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, goalkeeper Kevin Trapp will remain in the side for Saturday's fixture.

"It's my idea, I do not have to explain why," Blanc said. "I continue to trust Trapp. He gives me satisfaction despite his mistakes.

"His error was large, he did not see the player. All goalkeepers make mistakes."