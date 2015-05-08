Blanc revels in dominant PSG form

Having seen his Paris Saint-Germain side dismantle Guingamp 6-0 and move six points clear in Ligue 1, Laurent Blanc unsurprisingly called for more of the same from his players.

Edinson Cavani scored his first PSG hat-trick in the rout at the Parc des Princes, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic weighing in with a brace while also assisting Maxwell.

The win piles pressure on second-placed Lyon - who face Caen on Saturday - with PSG requiring four points from their last two games to secure a third Ligue 1 title.

With Blanc's future having come into question, despite Trophee des Champions and Coupe de la Ligue success, the former France boss expressed his delight at their campaign.

"I have no regrets this season, this season we had those returning from a tough World Cup and some delayed international recoveries," he told beIN Sports.

"The season has been complicated. Despite this, we have not lost many points. Since January, we have set a pace of champions and we should not be afraid to say it.

"Let's confirm this in the two remaining matches."

With Cavani's hot streak continuing, Blanc also praised his defence, who kept their first clean sheet at home in the league since January despite the absences of Gregory van der Wiel and David Luiz.

"What makes me happy is the score, but also the manner of the win," he added.

"For five or six games now my team have realised they have to be ready for the final straight and we have done that.

"We all worked hard to get the ball back when we lost it, at half time I said that I did not want to concede.

"It's great to score and not concede as the goal difference becomes greater.

"The collective determination gave me great pleasure."