Blanc says PSG can be proud of campaign

PSG are on the verge of securing back-to-back league titles, while they have also clinched the Coupe de la Ligue this year with a victory over Lyon.

Blanc was, however, unable to help better last season's UEFA Champions League run to the quarter-final stage after they crashed out to Chelsea in the last eight.

They also bowed out of the Coupe de France at the last-32 stage to Montpellier, with Blanc's future at the Parc des Princes called into question during recent months.

Despite a blip after their loss to Chelsea, the former France coach was backed by the club's board and he believes 2013/14 will go down as a good season for the Parisian outfit.

"For me there's no doubt; PSG has had a very, very good season," he said.

"Perhaps some people don't share my opinion, but football is all about collecting points."

Asked about the defeats to Chelsea in Europe and Lyon in Ligue 1 early in April, Blanc pointed to the Champions League exit as a primary factor.

"The elimination against Chelsea is one of the main reasons," he explained.

"We're not the only side in Europe to have dipped a bit after being eliminated. We've had a very good season, but being knocked out left its mark psychologically on the players and the staff."