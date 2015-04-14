Blanc: There's more to Barcelona than Messi

The sides are set to meet for the third time this season, having won a game apiece in the group stage.

And, ahead of the fixture in Paris, Blanc believes the experience of having already come up against Luis Enrique's side this term should stand his team in good stead.

"Messi is one of the best players in the world," he said. "But we should not focus only on him.

"Tomorrow, we need to be well grouped to not leave spaces but also be capable of starting the attack quickly.

"We have learned lessons from the group game we had against Barcelona at the Parc des Princes."

Blanc also revealed David Luiz (hamstring) and Thiago Motta (thigh) had recovered quicker than expected from their respective injuries, although Wednesday's fixture may come too soon for both.