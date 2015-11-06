Blanc tight-lipped on Ronaldo exchange

Laurent Blanc refused to elaborate upon his exchange with Cristiano Ronaldo during Paris Saint-Germain's meeting with Real Madrid in midweek, claiming the media were overstepping boundaries.

The Portuguese has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in recent months, with PSG touted as potential suitors.

Following Madrid's 1-0 triumph over the French side in their Champions League meeting on Tuesday, Ronaldo was pictured talking into Blanc's ear on the touchline before later winking at president of the Parisian club Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Reports suggested that the 30-year-old was expressing his desire to work with the PSG coach, who remained tight-lipped in the face of what he deemed overly inquisitive questioning.

"Journalists are a breed apart," Blanc said.

"When I see people on the street speaking to each other in their ears, I do not want to know what they say.

"Does it interest you because it was someone famous? If you spoke in my ear, I would say nothing about it.

"You are more curious than normal people. I will not talk about it."