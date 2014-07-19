Blanc unfazed by PSG friendly setback

The Ligue 1 champions had started their pre-season schedule by beating Hartberg and Videoton, but slipped to a 4-2 defeat to the German second-tier outfit on Friday, despite twice taking the lead.

Blanc is keen not to dwell on the loss, though, and is already focused on the club's upcoming tour of Asia.

"It was a very difficult match, especially in the second half," he told PSG's official website. "No doubt the German team felt physically stronger than us as the game went on.

"There's not much more to say, really. We now move on, and keep working, to prepare for our tour of Asia which is coming up very quickly."

Last season's top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his return for PSG after an extended holiday and played the entire first half.

The Sweden international striker is happy to be back playing and working towards full fitness ahead of the new campaign.

"I felt good in this friendly," he commented. "It was important for me, to keep working on my fitness because I had a long holiday. I have to keep working.

"I felt good out there, it's a great stadium, a great atmosphere and we were against a very good team."