Blanc upset by 'disrespectful' Rabiot

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has voiced his dismay with Adrien Rabiot after the midfielder claimed he wants to leave the club on loan in January.

Rabiot started PSG's past seven league games before coming on as a substitute during a 3-0 win at Nice on Friday and has been an important part of the first team at the Parc des Princes this campaign.

However, the 20-year-old does not feel like an undisputed starter at PSG yet and would be open to a temporary move next month.

Blanc is not impressed with the midfielder's remarks and feels his comments are disrespectful toward the club.

"Rabiot's comments bother me," Blanc said at a news conference.

"He has to understand that you have to respect the club when you still have a contract for five years.

"I am not going to say more about it or I might get upset again."

Rabiot is contracted to PSG until June 2019.

The former Manchester City youngster previously enjoyed a loan spell at Toulouse in the second half of the 2012-13 campaign.