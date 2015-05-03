Blanc urges PSG to 'remain vigilant'

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has urged his team to "remain vigilant" after Sunday's 2-0 defeat of Nantes left the reigning champions three points clear at the Ligue 1 summit.

Lyon's 2-0 victory over Evian on Saturday moved Hubert Fournier's men level with PSG on 71 points, but the Parisian club produced a professional display in Nantes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return from a three-match ban proved a welcome boost and he had a hand in both goals, as Edinson Cavani scored his fifth in four games and Blaise Matuidi finished a fine move.

The victory restored PSG's three-point lead ahead of Lyon with as many games left of the season, but Blanc is not getting carried away and urged his men to keep focused.

"I do not know [if PSG will retain the title], I've not been thinking about it," he told Canal Plus. "I want to maintain the desire to play.

"I'm overall satisfied because we played well, and it has kept this philosophy [of wanting to play].

"I'm satisfied with the match, but we know very well that we can manage some offensive situations better.

"We must remain vigilant, but also be aware that we are in good form. We must continue on at this pace."