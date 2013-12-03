Blanc wants motivated PSG in title quest

The men from the French capital currently top the table, holding a four-point lead over nearest rivals Lille.

And Blanc is urging his charges to not rest on their laurels following a strong start to the campaign.

"It has been a very good start to the season and we have collected a large number of points," said the former France boss. "But we do not have an outstanding lead over our pursuers.

"Clubs like Lille and Monaco (who trail PSG by five points in third) have also made an excellent start to the season.

"We must be motivated in every game because all teams want to beat us. This will be the case against Evian on Wednesday."

PSG's meeting with Evian at the Parc des Sports comes 24 hours after Lille and Monaco are in action, against Marseille and Nice respectively.