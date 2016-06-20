Blanc will not be at PSG next season - agent

Laurent Blanc will leave Paris Saint-Germain by the weekend, according to the French coach's agent.

Blanc has been linked with a Parc des Princes exit since the end of the season, despite guiding the capital club to a second successive domestic treble.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's assessed the campaign as a "failure" over PSG's shortcomings in the Champions League, in which they lost to Manchester City in the quarter-finals, adding "wholesale changes" were on the cards.

Outgoing Sevilla boss Unai Emery has been heavily linked as a replacement for Blanc.

And, speaking to French radio station Europe 1, agent Jean-Pierre Bernes said: "There is no clause relating to goals to achieve in the contract of Laurent Blanc. He signed a two-year contract on February 10.

"You must respect the rules to break a fixed-term contract, which is what the leaders of PSG do. By the weekend, PSG and Laurent Blanc will be separated."

Jorge Sampaoli is set to take over at Sevilla when Emery leaves the club.